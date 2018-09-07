© Vincent Mundy/Reuters

The world's top exporter of grain, Russia, has increased sales of its wheat abroad by 80.2 percent from January to July 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.Russia has managed to capture more than half of the world wheat market in recent years, becoming the world's biggest exporter of grain, thanks to bumper harvests and attractive pricing. In 2016, the country became the world leader in wheat exports. Since the early 2000s, its share of the world wheat market has quadrupled.According to the Director of the SovEcon analytical center, Andrey Sizov, Russia's agricultural export market is actively expanding.Russia's food safety regulator Rosselkhoznadzor reported that the growing exports of grain to China have reached historic levels this agricultural year.It explained the decision by Russia's "shift from being a net importer of wheat to become the largest single wheat exporting country in the world." Overall, Russia's agricultural production is projected to grow three percent this year, from last year's 120.7 million tons. That would be the best-ever harvest for Russia, even counting the Soviet era.