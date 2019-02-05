© Global Look Press / Nikolay Gyngazov

An unfortunate New York Times op-ed which argues that Russia has a genetic affinity for corruption has disgusted even the most vocal Kremlin critics - an impressive feat considering the US appetite for mindless Russia bashing.Penned by one Franz J. Sedelmayer, the piece uses anecdotes about Vladimir Putin when he was deputy mayor of St. Petersburg to argue that "Putin's Russia" is hardwired to hate democracy. Sedelmayer, we're told, ran a security company that received a contract in St. Petersburg - resulting in several run-ins with Putin in the 90s."Corruption is in Russia's DNA, as it is in Mr. Putin's," the German author theorizes. Not satisfied with pontificating about Russia's genetic defects, Sedelmayer later quips that "sharing's not the Russian way."Some might applaud Sedelmayer for not trying to mask his expert analysis with flowery innuendo, but even the most hardened Russia critics found his casual generalizations too nauseating to stomach.Maxim Edwards, a former editor at the profoundly anti-Putin Open Democracy, mocked the op-ed as a smorgasbord of clichés.Alas, the op-ed boasts more than just unapologetic prejudice. In an ill-fated attempt to demonstrate his deep understanding of Russia and its genetic aversion to democracy, Sedelmayer rolled out an italicized list of scary Russian words, proving once and for all that the Russian language has a word for "lies.""A former K.G.B. officer, he [Putin] understands how to use disinformation (deza), lies (vranyo), and compromise (kompromat) to create chaos in the West and at home," Sedelmayer states matter-of-factly.Actually, 'vranyo' is not some sort of sneaky KGB code word - it literally just means 'lies'. And Sedelmayer might want to run 'kompromat' through Google Translate again. (Free Russian lesson: It means 'compromising material', not 'compromise'.)Sedelmayer's impressive Russian language flexing did not go unappreciated on social media, with even the likes of Julia Ioffe expressing dismay at the New York Times' subpar translation skills.