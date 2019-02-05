Dozens of buildings in Moscow and the Moscow region have been evacuated following anonymous bomb threats received on February 5.Emergency officials said almost 50 buildings in Moscow were evacuated along with around 20 buildings in nearby towns and cities -- including the headquarters of the Moscow regional government outside of the Russian capital.In autumn 2017, tens of thousands of people were evacuated from schools, malls, theaters, universities, hotels, and government buildings in cities across Russia during a wave of anonymous bomb threats made by telephone.Bombs were not discovered in any of those cases either.Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax