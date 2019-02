According to the document, a copy of which is at the disposal of "ukraine.ru", Ivanov had multiple traumas and fractures.As a result of a dissection, it was established that the deceased had four broken ribs, haemorrhaging in the lungs, intestines, brain, and kidneys, and multiple haematomas were recorded on his body.Ivanov was buried in his Motherland, in Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region.In August 2015, whilst bypassing the contact line near Stanitsa Luganskaya he was ambushed by a Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance group and was taken prisoner.In December 2017 his name was included on a prisoners of war exchange list within the framework of the Minsk Agreements.As the Commissioner for Human Rights in the LPR Olga Koptseva, one of the persons included on that list, Aleksey Sedikov, after an operation performed in captivity may be left without a leg. Earlier he was sentenced in Ukraine to 11 years of imprisonment.