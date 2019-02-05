Valery Ivanov funeral
According to the forensic-medical diagnosis signed by the manager of the Severodvinsk inter-district "Bureau of forensic-medical examinations" of the Arkhangelsk region, the prisoner of war and militiaman Valery Ivanov died as a result of a blunt combined body trauma.

According to the document, a copy of which is at the disposal of "ukraine.ru", Ivanov had multiple traumas and fractures.

As a result of a dissection, it was established that the deceased had four broken ribs, haemorrhaging in the lungs, intestines, brain, and kidneys, and multiple haematomas were recorded on his body.

Ivanov was buried in his Motherland, in Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region.


After the fighting started in Donbass Valery Ivanov came as a volunteer to Lugansk and entered the ranks of the People's militia of the LPR.

In August 2015, whilst bypassing the contact line near Stanitsa Luganskaya he was ambushed by a Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance group and was taken prisoner.

In December 2017 his name was included on a prisoners of war exchange list within the framework of the Minsk Agreements.

But at the last minute at the request of the president Petro Poroshenko the names of two dozen citizens of the Russian Federation who fought as volunteers in Donbass were removed.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights in the LPR Olga Koptseva, one of the persons included on that list, Aleksey Sedikov, after an operation performed in captivity may be left without a leg. Earlier he was sentenced in Ukraine to 11 years of imprisonment.