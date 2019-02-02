There has been almost a death watch going on for Chicago, looking for an all time new all-time low temperature record to beat the previous -27°F. For those wishing for a new datapoint, Chicago didn't beat the all time record, but did set a new record for the day:O'Hare Airport was even colder at -23°FBut, not far away, in Rockford, the temperature hit -31°F, exceeding even the NWS announcement a couple of hours ago:A look at the nation shows the depth of the outbreak:Here's the map, full size, click to enlarge:Added: A bit of humor -