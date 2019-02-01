Floods hit parts of Iran in late January 2019.
Flooding has affected areas of Iraq and Iran over the last few days, following the heavy rain and flooding in Saudi Arabia where Civil Defence reported that at least 12 people died.

Iran

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said that it is providing emergency shelter for 820 people after heavy rain triggered flooding in the province of Khuzestan. IRCS has set up 4 camps to accommodate 500 people Shush County and 320 people Dezful County, as well as providing food and relief supplies. There were also evacuations in Rafi town, Hoveyzeh County, after flooding broke floodgates in the area.

IRCS also reported flooding in areas around the city of Khorramabad in Lorestan province, where around 1,400 were affected.

Flooding has also impacted the provinces of Ilam and Kermanshah, damaging infrastructure, shutting down the schools in Ilam, and blocking communication routes in Kermanshah. Relief workers are carrying out relief services such as pumping out water from the houses and distributing vital supplies among the affected people.



Iraq

Meanwhile in Iraq, Anadolu Agency News Agency, quoting Iraqi civil-defence officials, reported that more than 50 homes in Najaf province have been swept away by severe flash flood between 27 and 28 January.

Many areas of the country suffered during major flooding last year which left thousands displaced and 21 dead. Floods damaged property, livestock and infrastructure in Nineveh, Salah ad Din and the southern governorates of Maysan, Wasit and Basra.