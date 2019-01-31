Heavy rainfall and sandstorms in the Kingdom have led to flooding, school closures and poor visibility, authorities said Monday as they urged people to take precautions during the bout of bad weather.Rain hit northern and western parts of Saudi Arabia on Sunday and Monday, while sand swept through major population areas to bog down the skyline.Schools shut in Tabuk, Arar and Al-Jawf because of flooding and there was low visibility in Riyadh among other places."Riyadh, Makkah, the northern border region, Hail, Tabuk, Qassim, Madinah, the eastern province, Asir, Jazan and Al-Jawf are experiencing unstable weather and the General Directorate of Civil Defense calls on citizens and residents not to risk themselves and their families, and avoid going to valleys or dangerous areas," Maj. Mohammed Al-Hammadi, Civil Defense spokesman, told Arab News.King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah urged passengers to check their flights with delays and cancelations expected.Civil Defense said it had rescued 65 people in Tabuk and Al-Jouf and 37 people in Duba. It told people to exercise restraint while driving and take maximum precautions.The General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection forecast rainfall in the north and west, and sandstorms or dusty winds in several parts of the Kingdom.Thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by gusty winds and dust, reducing visibility in Riyadh and the Eastern Region and resulting in lower temperatures.In Makkah winds of 37 km/h are forecast, while in Jeddah wind speeds could reach 50 km/h.Hazy weather was expected early Tuesday in Al-Jawf, Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim and the Eastern Region.Tabuk is expected to be mostly sunny, with a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.