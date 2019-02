© Reuters / REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A Detroit police officer is under intense fire for filming a Snapchat video of a black woman as she did the "walk of shame" in freezing cold temperatures after he confiscated her car.Officer Gary Steele, an 18-year veteran, has been reassigned with the Detroit Police Department while an internal investigation into the incident is carried out. However, the reassignment is not enough for some people who are taking to social media to call for Steele to be fired.Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters on Thursday that he was angered by the footage and called it "racially insensitive." He deemed the officers use of the term "Bye, Felicia" as "derogatory", and the reference to Black History Month as "problematic."Chief Craig noted that bodycam footage shows the officers offered Moore a ride home, but called the Snapchat post a "bad decision."Chief Craig called Steele's past "troubling" and said the crime took place before his appointment: "It would have been a different outcome if I had been chief," he added."When I look at his background and the seriousness of what he was charged with, my question is, 'What did the department do?' I can't go back in time and address that issue. It's my issue now, but it does raise a lot of questions for me, especially when you look at his prior conduct."