What would happen if Russia killed the power in Fargo today? What would happen if all the natural gas lines that serve Sioux Falls just 'poofed' on the coldest day in recent memory and it wasn't within our power whether or not to turn them back on?

in a Hollywood disaster movie

not speculated about on the evening news

Rachel Maddow is not known for her cautiousness on the topic of Russia, preferring to head straight for the wackiest conspiracy theories as a matter of priority, but on Wednesday she posed a theory that seems crazy, even for her.The MSNBC host and Russiagate aficionado used the spate of treacherous winter weather conditions across the US to fear-monger about what might happen if Russia decided to "kill the power" for seemingly no reason other than pure maliciousness.During a segment about the US intelligence community's new 'Worldwide Threat Assessment' report Anyone familiar with Maddow's show will know this kind of speculation is like catnip to the panicky host, who proceeded to sternly warn Americans that foreign adversaries had been "laying the groundwork to one day flip the 'off' switch" on their gas or electricity.There have already been "rumblings" Maddow said, of foreign hackers accessing US power grids.It's possible that Maddow was partly referring to a botched 2016 Washington Post story which claimed that Russia had infiltrated Vermont's power grid. The paper was forced to correct that story after getting it completely wrong (spoiler: Russia did not hack the grid).Maddow pleaded: "What would you do if you lost heat, indefinitely, as the act of a foreign power? ...What would you and your family DO?"She then introduced Wall Street Journal writer Rebecca Smith, who has reported on the vulnerabilities of the US power grid and who echoed Maddow's fears, claiming that Russia and China "might work together to do us harm."Maddow has been criticized in the past for spending an inordinate amount of time discussing Russia on her primetime show. An analysis conducted by the Intercept last year found that she spent at least 53 percent of her airtime, over a six-week period, discussing Russia.