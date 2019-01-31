Viewers from across the region are sending us stunning shots of "sun dogs" in the sky.

Sun dog over central Illinois
© Jennifer Becke
At Route 6 and 29, Mossville, IL.
The phenomenon is caused by the refraction of sunlight off ice crystals in the atmosphere.

Sun dogs over central, IL
© Chris Hardline
Apparently with a temp of 20 below and windchill of 35 below you have a double sunrise!
Sun dogs over central Illinois
© Katie Batterson
Fulton County, IL
