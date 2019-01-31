Billionaire former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is no fan of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposal to slap a 70 percent marginal tax rate on income above $10 million.
In an interview Monday night, he cited her idea as one of the reasons he could never run for president as a Democrat. Schultz believes the party has moved too far left, and he doesn't believe in their tax and spending priorities.
"I respect the Democratic Party. I no longer feel affiliated because I don't know their views represent the majority of Americans. I don't think we want a 70 percent income tax in America," Schultz told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin in New York.
Uh, yeah, does she not know that Schultz is a self-made man who grew up in the projects?
So, why not run as a Democrat if he's going to run? He's been a Democrat his entire life. Well, the three pillars of the far left that will form the core of the 2020 Democratic Party agenda is just too whacko for him to stomach. We cannot afford free college, Medicare for All, and universal employment. So, you can see where the hate among the progressive Left rests with this man. He's actually making good points, whilst setting the Left's agenda on fire. At the same time, the National Rifle Association's Dana Loesch took Ocasio-Cortez to the woodshed over her idiotic tweet about Schultz.
"Schultz grew up in the projects, was the first of his family to go to college, and turned a tiny coffee shop into a multi-billion dollar company. How much more should he 'work his way up?'" Loesch tweeted.
Love him or hate him, Schultz is an American dream success story (via RCP):
Schultz responded to critics of his personal fortune and being a billionaire in America.
"I've also been criticized for being a billionaire," Schultz said Wednesday. "Let's talk about that. I'm self-made. I grew up in the project in Brooklyn, New York. I thought that was the American dream, the aspiration of America. You're going to criticize me for -- for being successful when in my company over the last 30 years, the only company in America that gave comprehensive health insurance, equity in the form of stock options, and free college tuition? And Elizabeth Warren wants to criticize me for being successful?"
Comment: Schultz is an old-style Democrat who understands the value of capitalism. No wonder the radical Leftists are losing their minds.