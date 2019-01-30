© Reuters / Mussa Qawasma



A former UN envoy on Palestinian affairs has condemned a decision by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to expel international observers from the West Bank city of Hebron, a hotspot of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.John Dugard, an international law professor who previously served as special rapporteur to the UN Human Rights Council concerning Palestinian affairs, described the decision to expel the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH) as "wicked."The-64-member mission has been present in Hebron since 1994. While Palestinians make up the majority of the city's population, the Israeli military have been controlling parts of the city since 1997 in a bid to protect settlers.Dugard was one of several voices to condemn Tel Aviv's decision, with Palestinian official Saeb Erekat calling on the UN to "guarantee the safety and protection" of Palestinians until an end is brought to Israel's "belligerent occupation.""One cannot imagine what will happen," after the mission leaves Hebron, Dugard warned, "as the settlers are very violent and determined to make the lives of Palestinians hell."