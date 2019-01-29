© Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya



Four people were killed when a landslide buried a house in Bali on Jan. 29, following heavy rains in Mengening village, Buleleng regency.The landslide in Mengening occurred at around 5 a.m. local time on Tuesday, said I Made Rentin of the Bali Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD). The disaster buried a house and its occupants Ketut Budikaca, 33, his wife Luh Sentiani, 27, daughter Putu Rikasih, 9, and son Kadek Dodit Wiguna, 5.On Sunday, two people were killed and 12 others injured when a 6-meter hill collapsed following heavy rains in Ban villagem Karangasem regency, and buried the house that stood in front of it. All 14 victims were members of the same family, which was watching television when the disaster struck."High-intensity rain and strong winds will continue to the end of January 2019. Flooding, landslides, flash floods, strong winds, falling trees and slippery roads are likely. People should be careful and [well-prepared]," Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) spokesman Taufan Maulana told The Jakarta Post on Monday.