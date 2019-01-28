© Antara/Abriawan Abhe



Two people were killed and 12 others injured after a landslide buried a house in Ban village, Karangasem, Bali, on Sunday, following torrential rain. All the victims were members of the same family.The dead victims were identified as Ni Ketut Puspa Wati, 28, and Ni Komang Mertini, 19."All the family members were in the house and were trapped inside," the agency's head, Dewa Putu Mantera said.Around 15 minutes later, one of the residents, I Komang Andre, escaped from the house and raised the alarm among neighbors."A joint operation was immediately conducted by Karangasem Disaster Mitigation Agency and the police, as well as the Search and Rescue Agency," he said.Dewa said four victims were receiving medical treatment at Karangasem Hospital while other victims were treated at the community health center (puskesmas)The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) had previously warned that statistically, January and February is the peak time for hydro-meteorological disasters, given the rainfall patterns over the last 20 years."The rainy season has begun in almost all regions in Indonesia, with a tendency for extreme rain. There are also other factors, such as tropical cyclones, urban spatial planning and administrative readiness to minimize the impact," BMKG spokesman Taufan Maulana told The Jakarta Post on Monday.National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said deforestation and damage to watersheds had contributed to the increasing number of hydro-meteorological disasters over the years.Of these deaths, 46 were in Gowa, 14 in Jeneponto, four in Maros and one in the provincial capital of Makassar.