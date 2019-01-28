Conservatives have long warned that the Democratic Party is slowly drifting too far left, and politicians like Ocasio-Cortez are living proof.
The 29-year-old representative from New York was elected in November despite her affiliation with the far-left Democratic Socialists of America, and one doesn't even need to dig into her past to figure out that she's a proponent of socialism.
The representative's campaign website outlined her ridiculous talking points for the entire world to see: Government-guaranteed medical care, housing, education - even jobs.
It might sound like a liberal dream, but her platform takes on a disturbing reality when read side-by-side with the constitution of the Soviet Union.
Keep in mind that the Soviet Union's policies resulted in mass starvation, the gulag, poverty and suffering.
The Soviet Union guaranteed the "right to health protection," including "free, qualified medical care provided by state health institutions."
Ocasio-Cortez's platform supports "Medicare for all," which includes "full vision, dental, and mental healthcare."
The Soviet Union's Constitution declared: "Citizens of the USSR have the rights to housing."
As it turns out, Ocasio-Cortez also "believes that housing is a right," according to her campaign website.
The Soviet Union declared the "right to education," which was ensured by "free provision of all forms of education."
One of Ocasio-Cortez's biggest issues is a right to tuition-free higher education.
"It's now time to expand our national education system to include tuition-free public college and trade school," the website reads.
Both Ocasio-Cortez and Russian communists attempted to win over unsuspecting workers by promising free stuff, but it's never worth it - as Venezuelans can attest.
Comment: The US has easily played a more pivotal role in Venezuelan unrest than socialism has:
In the United States Constitution, by contrast, the Bill of Rights is expansive, but limited in detail. There is freedom of speech and of the press, for instance, but the government is not required to provide anyone with a bullhorn or a microphone. There's the right to bear arms - no matter how liberals try to erase it - but the government is not required to provide weapons to the population.
In short, the American Constitution is about the freedom of individuals to reach their own potential, because individual liberty is what the country is founded on. That's an idea that was obviously alien to the Soviets, and apparently it's just as alien to Ocasio-Cortez and her supporters.
Obviously, the Soviet Union's policies didn't work or else there would still be a "Soviet Union" today.
Under the regime's brutal communist policies, millions of people starved and needlessly suffered.
Now Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez are eager to give those disastrous policies yet another chance by implementing them in the United States.
It's long past time for moderate Democrats to take their party back before it completely succumbs to communism.