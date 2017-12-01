© Lo Cole/KJN

No doubt remains that the blockade of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is intended to deepen the sabotage of the Venezuelan people's social and economic life.Ever since President Donald Trump's decree towards the end of this year, the Venezuelan state has confronted various difficulties trying to import medicines and foodstuffs not produced domestically. The financial blockade directly affects routine international payments for goods and services.The Venezuelan government has repeatedly denounced this. On Sept. 7, President Nicolas Maduro denounced in the National Constituent Assembly the hold up in an international port of a cargo of over 300,000 doses of insulin, thanks to the "Donald Trump-Julio Borges pact."President Maduro explained that theAs a result, the insulin shipment was held up for many days in port. President Maduro explained, "Even though we have the money to pay, they do not accept it.""Starting this week, I hold Trump and Borges responsible for the blockade of medicines," President Maduro said, referring to the requests during 2017 from the leader of the Justice First party for these boycott measures.On Nov. 3, Vice President Tareck El Aissami, denounced that Venezuela had purchased in Colombia a shipment of Primaquine, an anti-malaria medicine, butPresident Maduro confirmed this saying, "When we already had the money to buy the medicines and went to pay for them, theWe will purchase them elsewhere, people in Venezuela will not lack the medicines to combat these diseases."In fact, the Primaquine and other medicines for chronic illnesses had to be purchased in India.One year ago, Freddy Bernal, Secretary General of the Local Production and Supply Committees (CLAPs) denounced that, already back then, Venezuela was suffering an intense blockade of food imports.He noted that, as part of the financial war against Venezuela,Bernal explained, "We spent 68 days looking for ways to pay and of course we have had to tell the country that this badly affected food distribution."The CLAP food packages have drastically reduced the effects of under-supply and inflation resulting from both the attacks on Venezuela's currency and also the economic siege from overseas. But, last September,Venezuela's authorities had to work with various allied countries to triangulate payments so as to bring the food products to Venezuela.Chavista leader Aristóbulo Istúriz denounced this sinister development to the National Council of Economic Production explaining thatwhich meant the 600 containers involved had to be shipped 100 at a time instead of arriving in a single shipment.Given these obstacles, clearly brought about by the powerful, hegemonic anti-Venezuelan countriesof more than 1.5 million packages of basic food products into the ports of La Guaira in Vargas state and Puerto Cabello in Carabobo state for distribution across the country via the CLAPs.But medicines and foods are not the only major expressions of the de facto blockade imposed on Venezuela's people. Sport is also affected.President Maduro also denounced in the National Constituent Assembly that, on Sept. 6, an international bank informed the Bolivarian government that it was "impossible" to carry out payments by Venezuela to a U.S. financial institutionto pay suppliers of airline tickets, accommodation and other needs of leading athletes in various Venezuelan sports delegations.Although the government tried to unblock the payments in order to pay for travel, accommodation and related expenses, President Maduro decided to place government airplanes at the athletes' disposal, most especially Venezuela's female volleyball team, whose participation in the 2017 South American championships was jeopardized by the U.S. blockade against Venezuela.The increase in areas affected by the international blockade against Venezuela is matched by the corresponding government responses to ensure the necessary protection of all Venezuela's people.The blockade is applied so as to affect Venezuela's population directly, but the government has acted to neutralize or at least mitigate the effects of the Trump-Borges pact, a new way of describing the U.S. intervention and coup.