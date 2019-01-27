© Bulgarian Ministry of Defence

Over 1 m of fresh snow at Popovi livadi, sreden Pirin nad Gotse Delchev at 1400 m, Bulgaria yesterday, January 26. Report: Meteo Balkans pic.twitter.com/mMsnxjdgAX — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 27, 2019



Twenty military personnel from Bulgaria's 101st Alpine Regiment were continuing to provide assistance to the population of the Smolyan district on January 27, the second day of a state of emergency in the region because of heavy snowfall.Bulgaria's Defence Ministry said that the regiment resumed operations on Sunday morning to clea the road from Smolyan to the Prevala mountain pass,On January 26, the regiment assisted in clearing the road from the St Panteleimon monastery near Smolyan to the bus station in Bulgaria's Pamporovo ski resort. They retrieved stranded cars and cleared the roadway of snow and fallen trees.. Conditions in Bansko were considerably better on Sunday.Power distribution company EVN's Elektrorazpredelenie Yug said before noon on January 27 that teams were continuing operations to restore power to settlements in the Rhodope mountains.The teams mostly were having to deal with broken power lines and damage caused by fallen trees, the company said.Power supply to Dospat had been restored. On January 27, operations to restore power to villages in the Smolyan district were continuing.Bulgaria's Interior Ministry said that it was ready with an action plan should the situation become more complicated.