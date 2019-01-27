© Johannes Plenio

Two women aged 17 and 23 years in Chiengi district have died after they were struck by lightning.Meanwhile another 57 year old woman in Mwansabombwe District had died after her grass-thatched house in which she was collapsed due to heavy rains.The incident occured on Thursday around 13:00 hours at the named village.Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo in a statement said the duo was outside their house when they were struck.She said their bodies have been buried.Meanwhile a 57 year old woman of Jolopu village Chief Kazembe identified as Mumba Binaisa died after her grass-thatched house in which she was collapsed due to heavy rains.The incident happened on Tuesday between 01: 00 hours and 07:00 hours at the named village.