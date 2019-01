© Image via YouTube



So a lot of these journalists have been saying false statements about these kids, false statements about the kids that were at the Lincoln Memorial, false statements about kids that were in various photographs related to the school, slurring and libeling the entire school and all the alumni for the school, and all you have to prove is they were negligent in doing so and by this standpoint, by this point in time, it is clear that anyone who continues to lie and libel about these kids has done so illegally and can be sued for it.

Robert Barnes, the lawyer representing the Covington Catholic High School kids who were smeared by the media, is warning reporters, celebrities, and others with large media platforms that they have until Friday to correct the record, or they will be sued.Because of their sloppy reporting of what transpired in Washington, D.C., when two groups of protesters confronted a group of Catholic high school students who were waiting to catch a bus last Friday, the teens and their families have become the subjects of ongoing threats and harassment from a hateful online outrage mob.On Fox and Friends Wednesday morning, Barnes, who is representing the families at no cost, explained thatBarnes said he was representing the families in a possible class-action lawsuit pro bono because libel lawsuits are difficult for average citizens to bring as they are very expensive. "They cost between a quarter of a million and a million dollars in legal fees to bring," he explained. "So I wanted to equalize the playing field. These are people who couldn't afford to bring this claim on their own behalf. That's why I offered my services for free because somebody needed to stop this from reoccurring."The lawyer warned that if libelers don't do this by Friday, they may be "a defendant in a lawsuit because those lawsuits will start to occur next week."When asked to put a dollar amount on the damages the families are seeking, Barnes replied: "The nice thing about defamation law is that when a particular form of lie or libel is particularly inflammatory, you're allowed to seek what's called per se damages. This means you don't have to prove any individual damages to you. It's just that it's so offensive that the jury gets to assign what those damages are."He added that "those damages can range from $50,000 to $300,000 to, in the Gawker case, millions and millions of dollars. So all these people that have lied and libeled better be checking their bank accounts if they're going to continue to lie and libel these kids."Barnes told the Fox and Friends hosts that he is representing three different groups of families: the kids "who were at the Lincoln Memorial who have been libeled"; families of kids who have been in some of the photos and had false statements made about them based on those photos; and "alumni who feel that their entire school and everything associated with them has been libeled and they too want to seek legal remedy for these people who refuse to correct, retract or make any apology for their false statements."