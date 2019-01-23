© Getty Images



Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party has revealed they are pushing for PM Theresa May's government to back their deal andSome backers of a second referendum have interpreted this move by Labour as evidence of the party fully committing to holding a 'people's vote' - it's not as simplistic as that.Corbyn's amendment, tabled on Monday night, makes clear thatThat deal is predicated on:1. securing a permanent customs union with the EU;2. a "strong relationship" with the single market;3. "dynamic alignment" on workers' rights.The party wants to avoid a no-deal Brexit.During May's statement in parliament on Monday, where she was expected to lay out her Brexit 'plan B,' but instead reaffirmed her eagerness to continue working on her 'plan A' by pushing for EU concessions on the Irish backstop,On the face of it, Labour's amendment would appear attractive to Tory Remainers who have publicly backed a second referendum. However, ITV's political correspondent, Paul Brand, has tweeted that a number of pro-EU Tories have ruled out backing it, and instead will support other backbench amendments, which they see as better options to avoid a no-deal Brexit.Labour's Yvette Cooper amendment is getting much cross-party support.If she fails to do so, then Cooper's amendment states that MPs must be able to vote on extending Article 50 to allow for further negotiations with EU officials.It comes as European commission spokesperson, Margaritis Schinas claims the UK government are still to communicate what changes they require to the EU Withdrawal Agreement, signed off in December. Schinas said: "We urge the UK to clarify its intentions as soon as possible.MPs will debate May's 'plan B' from January 29. No date has been set for the vote on the PM's alternative deal.