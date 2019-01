© Reuters / Nir Elias / Mohammed Salem

"only the strong wins"

'Israel Killed Its Subcontractor in Gaza' -



The political outcome of the operation will become clear on January 22 [elections], but the strategic ramifications are more complex: Israel will have to find a new subcontractor to replace Ahmed Jabari as its border guard in the south. Ahmed Jabari was a subcontractor, in charge of maintaining Israel's security in Gaza. This title will no doubt sound absurd to anyone who in the past several hours has heard Jabari described as "an arch-terrorist," "the terror chief of staff" or "our Bin Laden." But that was the reality for the past five and a half years. Israel demanded of Hamas that it observe the truce in the south and enforce it on the multiplicity of armed organizations in the Gaza Strip. The man responsible for carrying out this policy was Ahmed Jabari.

[H]ours before Hamas strongman Ahmed Jabari was assassinated, he received the draft of a permanent truce agreement with Israel, which included mechanisms for maintaining the cease-fire in the case of a flare-up between Israel and the factions in the Gaza Strip.

those who murder are men of peace

"It is not a shame, that there would be yearning for peace," he says.

Do we want to send our children to fight in another 25 years? No! But we might have to do it? Probably yes. In another 50 years? Probably yes. What will we tell them? That we did nothing? That we didn't try? That we didn't strive? That we didn't examine? I'm not prepared to have a generation without hope that things could be different here.

Even if territorial compromise with the Palestinians is not realistic in this generation, as was also the case earlier, you have to play the diplomatic game - even if you know it won't lead anywhere - in order to retain the West's sympathy. You have to look like you're pursuing peace, even if you're not.

"The weak crumble, are slaughtered and are erased from history while the strong, for good or for ill, survive... the strong are respected, and alliances are made with the strong, and in the end peace is made with the strong."

Israeli history is filled with terrorists who became Prime Minister. While pre-state Jewish terror leaders of the Irgun and Stern Gang,, are often noted as the obvious examples, master-ethnic-cleansershould also be remembered as such, and there are those who have created their own terrorist legacy in state-terror, such asNow comes another candidate: Benjamin ('Benny') Gantz.Gantz, former Israeli army Chief of Staff (2011-2015), is challenging Benjamin Netanyahu for the Prime Minister post in the upcoming April elections, andGantz commanded two of Israel's large-scale onslaughts on Gaza after Hamas was elected in 2006: the 2012 "Operation Pillar of Defense" ("Pillar of Cloud" in Hebrew),, which according to the UN killed 2,251 Palestinians, including 1,462 civilians, among them 551 children.Israel basically exonerated itself from any wrongdoing in Protective Edge, but(together with then Israeli Air Force chief Amir Eshel) in The Netherlands, by Palestinian-Dutch citizen Ismail Ziada, who lost his 70-year-old mother Muftia Ziada, three brothers, a sister-in-law and a 12-year-old nephew, in the 2014 bombing of his family house in Al-Bureij refugee camp.In Israel, those who punish, humiliate and terrorize, also brag about doing so.Hence, Gantz launched his campaign under the party "Hosen L'Israel" ("Israel's Resilience"), with a series of unbelievably violent and bellicose videos.The video contains the repeated sloganand ends like all of the clips with the slogan "Gantz -". As Ali Abunimah notes , the latter could just as well be translated as the Trumpian "Israel first."Another video uses real-time aerial footage of the November 14, 2012 extrajudicial assassination of Hamas leader Ahmed Jabari . Gantz calls Jabari an "arch-terrorist", but Aluf Benn, chief editor of Haaretz, called him "Israel's subcontractor in Gaza". Benn writes on the day of the assassination in 2012:In fact, according to Gershon Baskin , who helped mediate between Israel and Hamas in the deal to release captured soldier Gilad Shalit,Coming at the heels of various and systematic extrajudicial executions by Israel in Gaza,, and launched operation "Pillar of Defense."But in Israeli Newspeak . Thus, another video presents Gantz the 'peacenik':That's really something. How revolutionary! Don't be ashamed if you want peace - come out of the closet! The speech continues:This is a kind of Netanyahu-Benny Morris cocktail.But Benny Morris, the 'leftist' (and genocidal) Israeli historian, has recently posited that peace talks would provide, since it would "retain the West's sympathy":Gantz's version amounts to "Let's show the soldiers we're trying, while we assassinate right and left, massacre and pulverize neighborhoods back to the stone age, and talk peace."Gantz's "Only the strong wins" is a rather obvious echoing of Netanayhu's recent fascistic advocacy made at the Dimona nuclear plant (newly-dubbed Shimon Peres Nuclear Research Center):So what if Netanyahu said "peace"? It's quite clear that in the end, it's about a Spartan, eternal 'living by the sword'.Will Gantz now get a pass for being a supposed peacenik because he challenges Netanyahu from the left?Gantz's boast about killing many "terrorists" (most of the killed actually being civilians) is akin to Education Minister Naftali Bennet's boast of having "killed lots of Arabs and there's no problem with that". For Gantz, Not only is there no problem with that, it's even an honor.So that's Israel.Although Gantz's party is currently polling at some 13 seats of 120 (compared to Netanyahu's Likud polling at over 30), it is expected that his party would serve as a basis for the formation of some kind of left-center challenge. And the two leaders are racing against each other: 31 percent of Israelis now believe Gantz is more suitable than Netanyahu for the prime minister post, compared with 42 percent who favor Netanyahu. Maybe more bellicose videos will enhance Gantz's chances, for those Israelis who will forever live by the sword.