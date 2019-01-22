© ers / Mohammad Ismail

What happened in Zurmat

I was listening to the ten o' clock news on the radio. I thought I heard a drone, then, I was not sure - did they make the hole with a bomb or a rocket? - in any case, [a detonation] left a hole in the [compound] wall. I understood this was a raid, as I have seen many before... Then, there was shouting that no-one should move or turn on the lights.

I heard her voice [so knew she was alright]. When I got into the house, I went to my room and saw that Sayid Hassan had been killed. I went to the guest room and found Atiqullah and Fath al-Rahman, also dead. [In another room] were Naim and Karim, both killed - one of my nieces, the daughter of Naim, was with them. Naim was sat on the floor - he had been shot in the eye. Karim had been shot in the mouth and his face was destroyed...



The wolf from the mountains doesn't carry out such actions. They shot them in the eyes and mouths, where the women were sitting, a mother was sitting. I can't explain... And those young people, they were the future of Afghanistan, students at university.

In our culture, the bodies of martyrs do not have to be washed... But Islam says that if someone says a word after they have been wounded [and before they die] then they must be washed. We had not seen the martyrs die, [so we didn't know if they had said anything]. So we agreed that, to be careful, we should bathe them.

We decided that ten cars should go. But when people got to hear of it, 100 vehicles came. The deputy governor [Alhaj Abdul Wali Sahi] met us on the steps and told us that he understood a terrible thing has been done. We have no response for you. This was oppression.

Who was killed

Commander Naim was an eminent tribal elder who had been elected security chief of Zurmat following the Russian departure, stayed on through the Taliban years, and was reelected in 2002. An ardent supporter of the Americans and one of the most popular figures in Zurmat, he nonetheless discovered one day that some men under his command had been detained by US troops. When Naim showed up to ask why, he, too, was arrested, blindfolded, and handcuffed. "They stripped me naked, out in the open, where everyone could see," he told a reporter. "I was thinking that these are infidels who have come to a Muslim country to imprison us, just like the Russians." Taken from one base to the next, Naim eventually found himself shackled in the wire-mesh cages of Kandahar Airfield. "We were without hope because we were innocent," he recalled. "I was very sad because I could not see my children, family, friends. But what could we do?"

[In 2010], Naim attended a meeting with the governor to discuss how they could convince insurgents to come in from the cold and support the government. Upon leaving, he was arrested by American special forces. Angry protests swept the province, and merchants carried out a three-day general strike in his support.

The victims

Who carried out the killings?

"When my father opened the gate, they shot him dead," recalled [Darwar] Khan, who was inside the house at the time. "Then, they tossed a grenade into the compound, killing my mother." His father was a farmer. His mother was a homemaker... (2)

In the first nine months of 2018, UNAMA documented 222 civilian casualties (178 deaths and 44 injured) caused during search operations by Pro-Government Forces, more than double the number recorded during the same period in 2017. UNAMA attributed 143 civilian casualties (124 deaths and 19 injured) to search operations involving National Directorate of Security (NDS) Special Forces, either alone or partnered with international military forces.

Lack of accountability

These forces are of particular concern as many of them appear to operate outside of the Afghan National Security Forces' chain of command, resulting in a lack of clear oversight and accountability given the absence of clearly defined jurisdiction for the investigation of any allegations against them.

What happens next?