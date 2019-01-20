© NBC Studios

'Ya'll are BuzzFeed. You do memes and lists'Saturday Night Live mocked BuzzFeed News for its bombshell report last week claiming lawyer Michael Cohen told special counsel Robert Mueller that President Trump ordered him to lie to Congress about his business dealings in Russia.In the show's first episode of 2019, "Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che knocked the BuzzFeed report that earned a rare statement from Mueller's office disputing its claims."The details were so sketchy that even Mueller's team had to be like, 'Sorry, fake news,'" Jost said. "I mean, if you got tested for every STD and your doctor said, 'Well the good news is you don't have chlamydia, you wouldn't be like, 'That's all I need to hear doc. No condoms for this guy.'"Che called on BuzzFeed to steer clear of attempts at serious reporting."Look, BuzzFeed. I think it's great - we all think it's great that you want to help, but this isn't really what we need from you. Ya'll are BuzzFeed. You do memes and lists," Che said.BuzzFeed News, which is the online website's news arm and is separate from BuzzFeed's other features such as online quizzes and listicles on popular culture, has stood by its reporting.