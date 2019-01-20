Two people have been killed and at least 22 injured, four seriously, in a large fire at the Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps, police say.In all, three buildings were affected.Seventy firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.Footage from the scene shows fire crews using ladders to try to rescue people from inside the three-storey building.One video, posted on social media, showsthe blaze.Another clip appears to show dozens of people gathered in the street below after being evacuated from the building.Local media reports say the building houses about 60 resort workers, including foreigners.Three of the four seriously injured were taken to hospital by helicopter, local officials said.They added that some of those caught up in the tragedy wereThe accommodation at the centre of the fire was situated above a Chanel retail store.Frédéric Loiseau, a local government official, told French broadcaster BFMTV that the identities of those killed had not yet been established."In the case of those seriously injured, it's impossible to specify whether their injuries came from a fall. Because the fire was on the third floor, some people jumped to save their lives," he said."There were carbon monoxide emissions, and there were burns."He added that local prosecutors and police investigators, who had cordoned off the area, would now launch an investigation into what started the fire.Christophe Castaner, France's Interior minister, tweeted his condolences to the victims' loved ones and paid tribute to the firefighters.