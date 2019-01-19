migrant tunnel yuma arizonia
Customs and Border Protection say the largest single group of asylum seekers to ever cross the border at one time did so on Monday by tunneling under barriers near San Luis, Ariz., according to a report by ABC News.

Smugglers dug multiple holes that were several feet long underneath the steel border fence for the group to enter, according to ABC.

CBP said a record 376 people crossed the border, including 179 who were children. Thirty of those children were unaccompanied minors. Nearly the entire unit was from Guatemala, according to The Associated Press.


"In my 30 years with the Border Patrol, I have not been part of arresting a group of 376 people," Anthony Porvaznik, the CBP sector chief in Yuman, told ABC. "That's really unheard of."

Porvaznik told the news agency that his unit needs funding to provide for the families crossing and better barriers along the border.

"That's our No. 1 challenge that we have here in the Yuma sector, is the humanitarian problem," Porvaznik said.
mexico migrants tunnel
The crossing comes as a partial government shutdown continues with no end in sight.

President Donald Trump is demanding $5.7 billion in funding for a wall on the Mexican border and additional security to deal with what he's described as a humanitarian crisis. Democrats have demanded that Trump re-open the government and have rejected the calls for wall funding.