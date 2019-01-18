© AFP / Pascal Pavani

French demonstrators scuffled with armed police as they await Emmanuel Macron's visit to Souillac. The town in southwest France has been locked down in anticipation of the presidential visit.Videos circulating on social media shows protesters gathering in front of police who prevent them from passing.On Boulevard Louis Jean Malvy, demonstrators are seen attempting to shove their way past the line of police, while singing and chanting can be heard as people call for Macron's resignation.Souillac residents can only enter the area if they have a special pass and proof of residence.Police vehicles approached the protesters to get them to retreat, and the majority are now behind a barricade.