© Google



A man has been arrested after brandishing a large knife at Dartford railway station this afternoon (January 18).Armed police descended on the platforms shortly before 12.45pm after reports that a man had been "seen with a sword".He was detained on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.Police say the incident is not currently believed to be terror related.A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Shortly before 12.45pm today (18 January) officers from British Transport Police and Kent Police were called to Dartford station after reports of a man in possession of a large knife."Police officers were quickly on scene and detained a man on the platforms at the station."A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, he is being taken to custody.