UK councils and the military sector are profiting from the war in Yemen and the ongoing Saudi-led campaign in the impoverished state, Labour councilor Maya Evans told RT. Evans even went on hunger strike in protest.Speaking to Afshin Rattansi on Going Underground, she said that, while the two week hunger strike may seem "severe," the situation in Yemen has reached a state of "dire emergency."The councillor and anti-war activist says she felt compelled to resist as both a citizen and elected representative of the UK, which has been arming the Saudi Kingdom despite the bloody war.While the UK government continues to impose austerity measures at home, councils have been able to find the funds to invest hundreds of millions of pounds in private weapons manufacturers profiting from the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.Meanwhile, Evans enthusiastically supports the idea of a Corbyn-government introducing legislation to convict "war-criminals" reaping financial benefits from the war.The company's shares in Lockheed Martin, an arms-dealer who produces laser-guided missiles such as the one that blew up a bus full of school children in Yemen last year, was worth about $6.5 billion as of last March.Watch the full interview below