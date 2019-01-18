© Sputnik / Aleksey Kudenko



Two Su-34 jets accidentally hit each other mid-flight over the sea in Russia's Far East. The crews of the planes ejected. One crewmember was evacuated to safety as a search and rescue operation is underway.The crews of the planes ejected, media reported. The Defense Ministry confirmed that one crewmember was already located and evacuated without life-threatening injuries. The search and rescue operation continues. Three planes, three Mi-8 helicopters, as well as five ships have been dispatched to the crash area. More ships from the Pacific Sea Fleet are on the way to join the search.The Su-34 is a modern medium-range fighter-bomber, adopted by the Russian Air Force in the mid-2010s. The plane is expected to replace the aging Su-24 bomber, which has remained in service since the 1970s. The Su-34 is able to carry a large variety of weapons, ranging from precision-guided bombs to assorted missiles.