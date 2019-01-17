© New York Times



Iraq does not need and will not need foreign troops on its territory and assures that thea spokesman for the Iraqi Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.Maj. Gen. Tahsin Khafaji said.He stressed that when Iraq was fighting to defeat the Daesh terrorist group, it led ground actions on its own, with foreign support consisting only of advising, arming and air operations."I believe that we have succeeded as a team in working with the international coalition and all friendly and fraternal countries to defeat terrorism...Khafaji noted.Commenting on the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, the official emphasised that the Iraqi authorities have prepared for it by strengthening the security of its borders."We have high-level coordination with the US side through the international coalition and the joint command of the armed forces [of Iraq], and we have taken all precautions at the border regarding the withdrawal of US troops from Syria," he said.Khafaji noted thatThe Defence Ministry's statements come after in October 2018 - media reported, citing the Pentagon - that theIn December 2017, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced a victory over the Daesh jihadists after over three years of fighting, but said that local security and law enforcement services would continue eliminating Daesh sleeper cells.