© AFP



Venezuelan gold

Diplomacy and sanctions

Facing sanctions and international pressure, Venezuela is increasingly turning to Turkey as a partner in the Middle East.Venezuelan Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck El Aissami will finalise a deal on the gold trade during a visit to Turkey on Wednesday. He will also tour an industrial complex in Corum, where Ahlatci Metal company has a refinery with an annual capacity of 365 tonnes, according to a spokesperson from the Turkish precious metals company.Aissami is visiting Turkey amid US sanctions against Venezuelan gold imports, which are further debilitating the country's failing economy that is in need of fresh capital.The new deal has been in the making since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Venezuela in December.Mehmet Ozkan, a former Turkish official who worked on bilateral relations with Venezuela until last year, said thatBut now, Ozkan added, the main objective was toto Venezuela, likely in the form of services because ofTurkish statistics indicate that Turkey imported $900m in gold - about 23.6 tonnes - from Venezuela in the first nine months of 2018.Ozkan, who is now a senior fellow at the Washington-based Center for Global Policy, said"They have significant problems in producing and refining the oil," he said of Venezuela.Naturally gold came forward as a good choice," Ozkan said.Venezuelan gold, however, has been suffering from controversies, including environmental concerns and allegations of involvement of organised crime in the industry.It remains to be seen whether or not Venezuela will be able to continue to export more than 20 tonnes of gold in 2019.However, Turkey maintains close contacts with Caracas, and last week Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay attended the official inauguration of Maduro for his second term as president.A Turkish source with knowledge of Turkish-Venezuela relations, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ties were based on mutual disdain of the West and some form of economic opportunity.the source added. For example, the source said, Colombia and Venezuela, who endure tense relations that hit rock bottom last year with threats of military clashes, have secretly tried to explore turning to Ankara as an arbiter to conduct reconciliation talks.Ozkan saysadding to the strain of ties between the NATO allies because of disagreements over US sanctions on Iran.At an event in Washington last year, Marshall Billingslea, assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the US Treasury Department, accused the Turkish government of skirting international sanctions by purchasing tonnes of Venezuelan gold.