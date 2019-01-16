Washington is still on course to unilaterally quit the landmark 1987-signed Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) as early as next month, rejecting new talks after negotiations in Switzerland brought no breakthrough."It is clear that Russia continues to violate the treaty in a substantial way," US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson said at the press briefing that followed Tuesday's discussions, which she called "disappointing."Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led a sizeable Russian delegation comprising senior officials from all relevant departments, said that, with a position that was both "uncompromising.""We believe that Russia is strictly complying with the INF Treaty,," Ryabkov told reporters. "After our contact in Geneva, we see a clear intent to demolish the agreement."The current White House administration says that Moscow's 9М729 rocket violates the terms of the agreement, signed by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan as a key step to ending the Cold War. The treaty bans land-launched nuclear and conventional missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.Ryabkov said Russian negotiators arrived in Geneva with "a range of measures designed to remove all suspicions" about the 9M729,In return, Moscow would request more openness from the Pentagon over its target and strike drones,"However much the other side attempts to assign violations to us,," he summed up.After decades of mutual accusations, the writing appeared to be on the wall for the INF Treaty in December, when the US issued Moscow with a 60-day ultimatum demanding that it stop violating its conditions - something that it never acknowledged in the first place.There has been widespread speculation that regardless of compliance issues,Russia says that rather than dropping the INF, which it says could lead to a new spiral of tensions, it is ready to begin talks onthought to possess short and intermediate range missiles.