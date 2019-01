© Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS.com / Alberto Pezzali

WikiLeaks says it has collected enough funds to file a lawsuit against the Guardian for publishing an uncorroborated story about alleged meetings between former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Julian Assange.The whistleblowing website has thanked all its supporters who contributed to its GoFundMe campaign, launched on November 27 following the publication of an article by the Guardian, which claimed that US President Donald Trump's disgraced former campaign manager Paul Manafort had held secret talks with Julian Assange at least three times in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, where the Australian has been holed up since 2012.The donations have recently hit the $50,000 threshold, enabling the whistleblowing site to formally launch proceedings against the renowned British newspaper, WikiLeaks said, calling on its supporters to keep the money flowing.When it launched the campaign, WikiLeaks set up the ambitious target of $300,000. It has so far raised $51,749.The initial report was refuted by both WikiLeaks and Manafort, who called it "totally false and deliberately libelous." While no other outlet has confirmed the Guardian's report, the Washington Times reported that stamps in all three of Manafort's passports indicate that he visited England only twice, in 2012 and either 2010 or 2016, with the latter marking not clear.The Guardian alleged that the 'meetings' it refers to took place in 2013, 2015 and 2016.Despite a storm of criticism led by ex-Guardian writer and now co-editor at the Intercept, Glenn Greenwald, the Guardian refused to retract the story, but included the denials by Manafort and WikiLeaks.