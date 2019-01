© Reuters / Ilya Naymushin



European envoys to the US backed plans to drop the sanctions against Rusal and En+, linked to Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, reports say.The ambassadors of Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, the UK as well as the head of the EU mission in the US addressed the American lawmakers, calling on them to push forward the potential lift of Washington's penalties against the companies., according to their letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel obtained by media, including Bloomberg and Tass, late on Friday."By preventing serious damage to the European aluminum industry, the de-listing will help preserve existing supply chains which would otherwise likely be rerouted to China, further strengthening its global market position in the industry," the envoys reportedly wrote on January 4.Washington introduced the sanctions in April 2018, targeting Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska among others, and companies in which he owns stakes, including Russian aluminum giant Rusal and En+ Group. After the tycoon reduced his stake in the companies, the Trump administration proposed to remove the measures in December.On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin briefed the lawmakers on his department's bid to lift the restrictions as House Democrats expressed concern about it.European companies have previously warned that bite of anti-Russian sanctions would affect them. For example, German-based firms told RT that they fear disruptions "worth hundreds of millions of euros" and production losses because of US embargo.