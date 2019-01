© Reuters



House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel is planning to dissolve the panel's terrorism subcommittee and instead create a panel to focus on investigating matters related to President Trump -- a move prompting criticism from Republicans.Engel, a New York Democrat who just took over as committee chairman, first floated the idea in December, eyeing an investigative subcommittee to replace the terrorism panel that was launched after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. He has since confirmed the plans in an interview with The New Yorker."We just thought,," Engel told The New Yorker in a sit-down interview this week.House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, blasted the proposal."The government is shut down, our border remains vulnerable, and instead of negotiating, Democrats want to establish another committee to investigate President Trump," Meadows said in a statement to Fox News on Friday.He added:Fellow New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who also serves on the committee, called the decision "very disappointing."Zeldin said in a statement to Fox News on Friday. "Congress has important oversight powers and they must be used judiciously. Dissolving a committee entirely focused on fighting terrorism, pursuing nuclear non-proliferation, and improving trade policy couldn't possibly make any less sense to me."He added: "We are one nation, not two nations, and today's anti-President hate is raging dangerously away from what is best for our country."But Engel said the broader committee will continue to deal with terrorism in other ways."I've been clear that oversight will be a priority of mine as Chairman, and part of that is reestablishing an Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, which existed for much of the last 20 years. Of course the Committee will still deal with the threat of terrorism. In fact, we're expanding the jurisdiction of our subcommittees for different parts of the world to include terrorism so they're better able to grapple with this problem with a regional focus," Engel said.The Democratic chairman, who has been in Congress for nearly three decades representing areas of the Bronx and Westchester County, said that there "wasn't a great clamor" from lawmakers to keep the terrorism panel, formally called the Terrorism, Nonproliferation and Trade subcommittee.Engel pointed to the need for more Trump scrutiny,, Finland last summer."It's been many months since Helskini,," he said, adding that a new panel could also look at "the business interests of the president" and how his financial dealings with certain countries in the Middle East and Russia have "affected what he's done in foreign policy."Yet such a panel would be far from the only one scrutinizing the president.This week, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., announced that he had invited Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen to testify publicly before the panel next month. Cohen accepted, and said he was looking forward to "having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired."A federal judge last month sentenced Cohen to three years in prison, following a dramatic hearing at which Cohen said he felt it was his duty to cover up Trump's "dirty deeds." In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to breaking campaign-finance laws by helping orchestrate payments to silence former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed they had sexual encounters with Trump while he was married.Meanwhile, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is also investigating the president, after the panel, formerly led by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., probed allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election as well as the law enforcement and intelligence community's handling.