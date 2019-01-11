© Reuters/Murad Sezer



Iran's foreign minister fired back at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's speech in Cairo, Egypt, declaring thatMohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday, adding that"The day Iran mimics US clients and Secretary Pompeo's 'human rights models' - be it the Shah or current butchers - to become a 'normal' country is the day hell freezes over," Zarif said.The foreign minister's remarks come afterPompeo praised Washington's Arab allies for fighting what he called Iran's "malign" influence in the region."The nations of the Middle East will never enjoy security, achieve economic stability, or advance the dreams of its peoples if Iran's revolutionary regime persists on its current course," Pompeo said at one point.Back in November, when Washington reinstated sanctions against Iran that had been suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal - which the Trump administration repudiated in March last year - Pompeo vowed that they would stay in place until Iran starts acting like a "normal" country. He repeated that position in Cairo on Thursday."America's economic sanctions against the regime are the strongest in history, and will keep getting tougher until Iran starts behaving like a normal country.because the regime's threat to the region endures," Pompeo said.Hostility between the US and Iran goes back to 1979, when the monarchy, propped up by Washington since the 1953 CIA coup, was overthrown in a revolution and an Islamic republic declared in its stead.