Incoming Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met with Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Bill Barr on Wednesday as the Committee prepares for the confirmation hearings scheduled for next week.Graham said Bill Barr has a high opinion of outgoing DAG Rod Rosenstein and King Robert Mueller, both criminals who have been trying to remove President Trump from office.Reporters asked Senator Graham if he was going to investigate FISA abuses which involve Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein."Will you investigate surveillance abuse allegations, including those involving the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein?" a reporter asked Lindsey Graham."Yeah, I told him I want to give a deep dive on the FISA warrant problem as I see..." Graham said."Will you bring Rosenstein to testify under oath before he leaves?" a reporter asked.Graham responded, "I'm going to do a deep dive on the FISA issue and I think he'll be a part of it."Of course Rosenstein should be questioned under oath-he signed the June 2017 FISA renewal app and until this day, 20 pages of those FISA docs are redacted!Lindsey Graham is full of contradictions. On one hand he says Mueller is doing a great job and will be fair to President Trump, and on the other hand he acknowledges there was FISA abuse.