© MEHR news agency



The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said on Wednesday thatAddressing a large gathering of people from the central holy city of Qom, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saidIn particular he pointed toin a gathering of "terrorists and thugs" months ago,He compared the calculation ability of the U.S. statesmen to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein who had hoped to conquer Tehran within a week at the beginning of his invasion of Iran in September 1980.The Leader said the Americans speak gleefully of "strongest sanctions in history" against Iran, "but the Iranian nation will, God willing, make them suffer an unprecedented defeat in history."He urged steadfastness in the face of the U.S. and Europe's "militarism, bluster, and idle talk," saying,