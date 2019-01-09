With a comment from Norman Finkelstein
Sayed Hasan, mainly translating speeches from Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, was completely removed by Youtube, along with its 10,000 subscribers, +6 millions views and +400 subtitled videos of anti-Zionist & anti-Imperialist content. I then denounced this censorship in detail in my article Kafka 2.0: How Youtube's Political Censorship is Exercised. And just around New Year's Eve 2019, the +6000 Subscribed Facebook Page Resistance News Unfiltered, along with all its similar content, got deleted without explanation. The only thing left online is a cache view of the page dating back from this summer, in French.
I got two warnings from Facebook, dated December 24th and December 25th, 2018:
stated by Vera Eidelman from the ACLU.
Of course, one should always protest and complain using the due procedures. After all, Facebook has been known to restore such Pages after the public outcry following their removal without proper reason (TeleSur, VenezuelAnalysis, etc.). I did protest, and I am still expecting an answer from them, without much hope, since earlier appeals as old as September 17th are still awaiting a response almost 4 months later, as shown below (screenshot dated January 4th, 2019).
This witch-hunt against the voice of the Resistance Axis online, especially Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah (I am the main translator of his speeches in English and French, voluntary and non-affiliated), is not new. Over and over again -most often after Israeli-backed indictment campaigns-, in 2012, 2014, 2016 and june 2018, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter closed down all accounts affiliated to the Lebanese -and Palestinian- Resistance, including Al-Manar TV Channel, banned for good. In 2014 and 2016, Facebook was hunting down Nasrallah's very picture and temporarily blocking the accounts that featured it, even though they were individuals having no link whatsoever with the organization: not only Hezbollah's missiles and fighters, but the very voice and picture of its Secretary General are considered as an existential threat for Israel, whose paid trolls keep reporting his videos as terrorist hate-speech to ban mercilessly. The right to information, neutrality or equity is a chimera in the Internet Giants' turf, where only alternative views, especially videos hostile to Zionism, are subject to censorship and banishment.
On January 8, 2019, Norman Finkelstein commented on the issue:
It is a scandal that the speeches of Hassan Nasrallah are banned on Youtube. Whatever one thinks of his politics, it cannot be doubted that Nasrallah is among the shrewdest and most serious political observers in the world today. Israeli leaders carefully scrutinize Nasrallah's every word. Why are the rest of us denied this right? One cannot help but wonder whether Nasrallah's speeches are censored because he doesn't fit the stereotype of the degenerate, ignorant, blowhard Arab leader. It appears that Western social media aren't yet ready for an Arab leader of dignified mind and person.Thankfully, my first article got the attention of Ron Unz, who offered to safeguard my videos in his own website, and I published them back gradually in a new Dailymotion Channel from where they are automatically saved in The Unz Review's internal storage system. Thus, even if they end up deleted by Dailymotion, they'll still be accessible in one and same place without need to re-upload them again. I will keep posting my videos on Dailymotion -though it has its own, more subtle way of censorship: age-restricting videos, burying them in the search results... -, and I call on everyone to subscribe to my channel on the Unz Review (RSS feed). Whatever happens, the Electronic Intifada to which Hassan Nasrallah called will carry on.
Donate as little as you can to support this work and subscribe to get around censorship.
Use the online form or send an email to Facebook to denounce the removal of the Page Resistance News Unfiltered: info@facebook.com; disabled@facebook.com; appeals@facebook.com; info@support.facebook.com