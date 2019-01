© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the Russian sports authorities and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have reached agreement on accessing data from a Moscow laboratory.WADA officials arrived in Moscow on Wednesday in an attempt to finally extract data from the lab, which was named as a condition in reinstating the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September after a three-year suspension."Basically, the Moscow laboratory data was ready for extraction during WADA's previous visit," Peskov said, TASS reported "Our sports bodies remain in contact with WADA representatives. They have reached understanding [on general issues] and continue working in close cooperation," he added.The failure to retrieve the data sparkled a wave of criticism, with some international organizations accusing the body of being "played" by Russia after the end-of-year deadline to extract the information was missed.Access to the laboratory was a key factor in restoring RUSADA to compliance status, with WADA having emphasizing it could suspend the body again if deadlines were not met.WADA's Compliance Review Committee is due to meet on January 14 to discuss the situation surrounding RUSADA.