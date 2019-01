© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

"There are a million things that you can legitimately criticize me for, and if she's struggling to come up with a list, my wife is happy to help, but I'm not a lobbyist," Mr. Gowdy said on Fox's "The Story with Martha MacCallum."Ms. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, blasted the former congressman in a Jan. 4 tweet, saying he "foamed at the mouth with power in Congress, then retired because he claimed he didn't enjoy it. Now it's clear: Trey Gowdy just wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck. This should be illegal."She added: "We need a lifetime ban on lobbying for members of Congress."The South Carolina Republican opted not to seek re-election in 2018, instead returning to his former law firm, Nelson, Mullins Riley & Scarborough, to work on its White Collar Defense & Government Investigations team from its offices in Greenville, South Carolina, and Washington, D.C., according to a press release."She just happened to stumble upon the one thing that is demonstrably and factually untrue," Mr. Gowdy said.He said he didn't mind the criticism -- but was bothered by her decision to level the accusation without first verifying its accuracy."What I do mind, and what several of my Democrat colleagues correctly pointed out over the weekend -he said. "She's running for president of the United States, and she kicks it off by making a demonstrably false allegation against a former colleague. I don't get it."He swung back on Twitter by saying, "Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced," referring to her much-discussed Instagram video in which she takes a swig from a bottle of Michelob Ultra.Ms. Warren has formed an exploratory committee as she considers a run for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.