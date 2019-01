© Reuters/US Navy



A large landing ship of the US Navy entered the Black Sea, Kiev, January 7th. -Kharkov News AgencyThe ship's visit to the Black Sea was announced last month, when some officials in Washington claimed that the sending of American forces to the Black Sea was connected with the provocation of Kiev in the Kerch Strait.The commander of the Sixth Fleet of the US Navy, which is responsible for the Mediterranean Sea and the adjacent waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Vice-Admiral Liza Franchetti called the ship's entry into the Black Sea[We note that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization members with a Black Sea Coast are Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey.]"The passage of USS Fort McHenry confirms our collective determination to provide security on the Black Sea and strengthens our strong relations with NATO allies and partners in the region," the admiral posted on the Sixth Fleet Facebook page. We note that NATO warships periodically enter the Black Sea. So, at the end of December 2018, Britain sent a ship to Odessa. As British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said, London thereby "sent a signal to Russia." In addition, he calledIn turn, theIt is curious that the so-called British "signal to Russia" was ridiculed even by the American magazine The National Interest. As the author noted,According to the magazine, even the boats of the Ukrainian Navy, which organized a provocation in the Kerch Strait, had better armament.