"Reaching a solution between the autonomous administration and the Syrian government is inevitable because our areas are part of Syria. Negotiations are ongoing with the government to reach a final formulation for administering the city of Manbij."

An Arabic newspaper earlier reported that the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) has offered to hand over the territories under its control to Damascus in exchange for Kurdish autonomy.A deal between Damascus and Syrian Kurds over Kurdish autonomy in the country's north is "inevitable", Redur Khalil, a commander in the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance, told AFP on Saturday:The commander added thatKhalil's remarks come shortly after the Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat cited several sources with knowledge of the situation as saying that the top commander of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Sipan Hemo, had made a "secret offer" to the Syrian government and Moscow.The sources told the publication that the YPG sought to seal a deal on "filling the gap" in the aftermath of the US decision to withdraw from the Mideast country, and to prevent any Turkish interference in the north and northeast of Syria.According to the newspaper, Hemo traveled to Russia's Hmeymim military base in Syria days after Washington announced the troop pullout, and then visited Damascus to tell the authorities that the YPG was ready to give up control of the Syrian-Turkish border, before eventually flying to Moscow on 29 December.In Russia,Moscow has yet to comment on the reports.Asharq Al-Awsat drew a connection between his trip and the sudden handover of Manbij to the Syrian army on 28 December, which was confirmed by the Syrian government and Kurdish forces.Kremlin spokesmanafter Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the announcement as a "psychological operation".Turkey expressed readiness to start a military operation against Kurdish fighters in Manbij last month, but eventuallywho decided to withdraw American troops from the Mideast country. Ankara considers the YPG to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey.