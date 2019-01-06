Puppet Masters
How Integrity Initiative subverts the media and academia by planting state-sponsored propaganda

Sun, 06 Jan 2019 17:08 UTC
I'm going to skip to page 15 because this is extremely f***ed up. In phase 2, each new cluster will be commissioned to produce a study & disseminate (e.g. as an II report, or fed anonymously into local media outlets) **fed anonymously into local media outlets.** Excuse me?
How will journalists know if any of their sources are in these clusters? Will the cluster members be stating their affiliations to journalists? Will articles be labeled? Or is this research going to be presented to the public with no attribution to a government-funded group?
Back to page 2. Phase 2 involves "Expanding our network of specialists, journalists, academics and political actors across Europe." Are the journalists in the clusters stating their affiliations clearly when publishing articles? How about academics who are cited in media?
How can we retroactively measure what "impact" the already functioning clusters have had to date? Page 7 names one incident which I already know was problematic. The El Pais coverage of the Catalan referendum. I noted a few issues at the time.
Guess who was cited as "definitive proof" that an army of pro-Russian bots was tweeting about the referendum?
study" by Javier Lesaca from George Washington University which was never made public. Same guy also wrote this piece: 'The Zombies of disinformation: The global financial crisis and the information technology revolution have created a perfect storm. Governments must act'
That's three El Pais articles in 2 languages claiming Russian interference in the Catalan referendum. Those pieces were cited in how many other media outlets? Were any of those articles labeled as coming from the Integrity Initiative?
Orwell must be rolling in grave watching the West's amoral insanity fester, rot and destroy every vestige of truth and decency that might remain anywhere this sordid morass we call the Western democratic world.