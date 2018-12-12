© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov

© Integrity Initiative



Similar Tricks

On December 4, Chris Williamson MP tabled a parliamentary question, asking whether Integrity Initiative - a "so-called think-tank dealing in disinformation" - had received UK government funding. The response was affirmative, and the outspoken Labour representative is calling for a full public inquiry into the organization's activities as a result."Staffed by former security and military personnel,Members of the Integrity Initiative's Spanish 'cluster' - including Gonzalez Ponz, spokesperson of the Partido Popular in the European parliament, and Nacho Torreblanco, director of the European Council for Foreign Relations Office in Madrid -"A Foreign Office-funded British think-tank stopped the appointment of a public official in a fellow European democracy. And these are the people defending freedom?" Williamson despairs.Troublingly, Williamson says it now seems "similar tricks are being played" in the UK.The controversial newspaper cited this in support of its evidence-free claim"How many other stories like this have been entirely fabricated, and with government funding too? We don't know, because Minister of State Alan Duncan refused to provide any further information, claiming it could 'disrupt and undermine the program's effectivesness'. Effectiveness at what?