In Paris, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux was evacuated from his office after a group of protesters forced their way into the ministry, the RTL broadcaster said.Another media outlet, BFMTV, said that police detained 24 people as some 3,500 protesters marched through the French capital. Those arrested reportedly threw stones at officers, prompting them to fire tear gas.At least 50,000 people across France took to the streets on Saturday to keep up pressure on the government for the eighth weekend, local media said.The attendance was significantly lower than the 280,000 that rallied nationwide against surging fuel prices on 17 November, giving rise to the "yellow vest" movement.The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests - named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers - started in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the "yellow vests" have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.