They got their name from high-visibility jackets that French motorists have since 2008 been legally obliged to purchase and carry in all vehicles. Beginning as rallies in France in mid-November in protest against fuel tax hikes, the Yellow Vest movement voiced opposition to President Emanuel Macron's economic reforms, and even demand that he resign.Inspired by Yellow Vest protests in France, copy-cat rallies have also been held in Belgium, Portugal, Ireland, the UK, Sweden and Germany. What is going on here, and where is it all headed?On today's The Debate, we discuss the revolutionary mood in Europe with Kenneth Fero, lecturer at Coventry University in the UK, and Niall Bradley, editor at independent news site SOTT.net