is live in:
Puppet Masters
France extradites former Moscow region official accused of $200ml fraud to Russia
RT
Fri, 04 Jan 2019 14:24 UTC
The French law enforcement "have complied with the extradition request," the Russian Prosecutor General's office said in a statement, adding that the former official, identified as Aleksey Kuznetsov, arrived to Russia on January 3, accompanied by the Russian Interpol agents and the officers of the Federal Penal Correction Service.
Kuznetsov's case dates back to 2010, when he was charged with 10 counts of fraud, 3 counts of embezzlement, as well as with legalization of criminal assets. The damage his criminal actions inflicted to the Moscow region government, local housing and utility services as well as some local businesses amounted to an astonishing 14 billion rubles ($200mn).
The former finance minister, who had also served as the regional government's deputy head, had already fled Russia by the time he faced the charges, so the Russian authorities put him on an international wanted list. He was eventually arrested three years later in France. France's financial prosecutor also opened a separate case against Kuznetsov and Bullock over legalization of his illegally obtained assets in France.
As part of the investigation, assets belonging to the couple in France and Switzerland that were believed to be purchased with criminal money were seized. The list includes hotels Crystal and Pralong in France, an apartment in Paris, two apartments in Switzerland, a villa in Saint-Tropez, as well as 27 paintings and eight sculptures, 10 Rolls-Royce, Mercedes and Bentley cars and a yacht. The assets were then sold to repay the victims, according to TASS.
In November 2017, the French prime minister issued a decree on Kuznetsov's extradition. The former Russian official then appealed this decision but lost his case in the French court on December 28, 2018.
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office praised the work of its French colleagues by saying that "timely cooperation" with Paris allowed it to "break down the barriers" in this case. It also said that it also "gives particular importance to international cooperation."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- France extradites former Moscow region official accused of $200ml fraud to Russia
- Sex differences are real: Men more likely to die of brain cancer
- Las Vegas man gets the flu shot - one day later he's blind and paralyzed
- Google shifted $23 billion to tax haven in Bermuda in 2017
- US NGO teams up with with Gulf terror sponsor to target Myanmar
- Police officer stands up for man's rights, stops cop who's tasing a man for free speech
- US soldier suspected in wife's murder flees to Thailand
- 'Our leaders are mercenaries': Tucker Carlson on the disintegration of traditional American culture
- Much of Greece covered in blanket of snow
- Unusual animal behaviour: 5 dogs attacked by lynx in Inuvik, Canada since late November
- US leaving Syria? At least 11 civilians killed in US-led coalition airstrike on Deir ez-Zor
- Car falls into large sinkhole at intersection in Fort Worth, Texas
- N. Korean diplomatic envoy to Italy goes into hiding with family - S. Korean spy agency
- Democrat spending bill offers $12 billion more in foreign aid, $0 for Border Wall
- Jordan Peterson: NYTs showing 'willful blindness' on free speech threats by tech companies
- 75% of French unhappy with Macron govt, poll reveals as Yellow Vest rallies simmer
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Severe winter weather forecast for parts of US and Europe as the polar vortex splits into 3 pieces
- How and why alternative voices are being de-platformed on the web - and what may be done in response
- France extradites former Moscow region official accused of $200ml fraud to Russia
- Google shifted $23 billion to tax haven in Bermuda in 2017
- US NGO teams up with with Gulf terror sponsor to target Myanmar
- US leaving Syria? At least 11 civilians killed in US-led coalition airstrike on Deir ez-Zor
- N. Korean diplomatic envoy to Italy goes into hiding with family - S. Korean spy agency
- Democrat spending bill offers $12 billion more in foreign aid, $0 for Border Wall
- 75% of French unhappy with Macron govt, poll reveals as Yellow Vest rallies simmer
- Ocasio-Cortez's 'Green New Deal': A radical mandate for government control of American society
- Manufacturing terror: French soldier arrested at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia - Caught carrying handgun, ammunition and knife
- SOTT Focus: Trump Flips Terrorism Narrative to Justify US Military Withdrawal From Syria And Afghanistan
- Sinking ship? Macron's comms director quits amid scandals and growing Yellow Vest anger
- Discourse on Trump's Syrian pullout
- Acting defense chief Shanahan: Remember 'China, China, China'
- Turkey seeks Russia's permission to use Syrian airspace
- Trump offers no timetable for Syria withdrawal, vows protection for Kurdish fighters
- FBI: Tries out Amazon's facial-recognition software
- NASA still preps for visit by sanctioned Roscosmos chief despite ongoing ire in Washington
- Former Israeli diplomat's advice: Don't talk about Israel with black groups
- Brazilian President Bolsonaro lowers minimum wage
- Senate slaps down House attempt to end government shutdown
- Police officer stands up for man's rights, stops cop who's tasing a man for free speech
- US soldier suspected in wife's murder flees to Thailand
- 'Our leaders are mercenaries': Tucker Carlson on the disintegration of traditional American culture
- Jordan Peterson: NYTs showing 'willful blindness' on free speech threats by tech companies
- How and why alternative voices are being de-platformed on the web - and what may be done in response
- London airports order military-grade anti-drone equipment worth "several million"
- A 'hunt' for Germans: Head of police union slams migrants who attacked people before New Year's Eve
- The lunacy ratchets up: Men are now afraid to give women CPR in case they're accused of sexual assault
- Austrian journalist branded an enemy of Ukraine for unbiased reporting of Crimea and events in Donbass
- North Carolina to scrap standard math exam for licensing teachers after thousands fail it
- 'Protect kids, remove police officers from schools': Portland students demand city remove cops from schools
- Muzzled mosques? Jerusalem mayor shushes calls to prayer in the city
- Israeli police injured as stone-throwing settlers battle eviction from illegal Amona outpost
- Israel worsens prison conditions for Palestinians billed as 'fulfilling moral duty to victims'
- Washington to become first state to 'recompost' instead of burial or cremation
- Video shows inferno devouring luxury Maldives resort, reports say "entire island" ablaze
- Woman wants answers after deputy shoots and kills her five pet pigs
- Pedophile priest shot and killed 'by hitmen hired by father of one of his teen victims'
- Gen Z sees the light: Skipping leftist college indoctrination to invest in stable trades careers
- NJ University course will explore 'non-human perspectives on queer'
- First temple of god depicted as skinned human discovered in Mexico
- Ancient kids' toys have been hiding in the archaeological record
- 18th-century ice house found under London street reveals link to Norwegian ice trade
- UK's secret plan to dump 22 nuclear submarines in Scotland
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- A stalagmite may have solved the mystery of the Akkadian Empire's fall
- Dig at Danish Viking capital yields 'sensational find' - Christian amulets pre-dating Harold Bluetooth's conversion
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- Pompeii was a full-fledged city before it was taken over by the Romans
- Mysterious Folkton drums of Stonehenge may have been Stone Age measuring devices
- The razing of Panama, commemorating another 'heroic' American victory
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Study details immense timber henge at Newgrange, Ireland, discovered during summer drought
- Nemesis - Our Sun's missing death star companion
- 40 years later: John Wayne Gacy's killing spree shattered the illusion of the safe suburban community
- Oldest Aramaic inscription ever discovered describes 'devourer that brings fire' to victims
- Strong earthquake struck Machu Picchu in 1450 interrupting construction and helping perfect design
- The secret CIA torture program that has just come to light
- Space exploration first: China's probe 'lands on dark side of the moon'
- NASA's Juno mission spots dramatic volcano eruption on Jupiter moon Io
- China probe makes historic touchdown on 'dark side of the moon'
- Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor Project Soli
- Groundbreaking flyby image of Ultima Thule by New Horizons on edge of our solar system
- WAND: New 'brain pacemaker' offers help for epilepsy, Parkinsons
- Why is Earth missing a huge part of its crust?
- The mysterious expanse of the "unobservable Universe"
- Low-dose radiation maybe good for you says new study
- Pathway to alcohol addiction discovered
- Hybrid qubits solve key hurdle to quantum computing
- Mysterious anomaly under Africa is weakening Earth's magnetic field
- Gastrograph: The AI that knows exactly what you want to eat
- Gene-edited farm animals are coming...will you eat them?
- Ice cores could solve cosmic ray mystery
- 'Brainless' amoeba solves college level math problem
- Earth enters densest stream of deadly Taurid meteor cluster this June
- Russia's Avangard hypersonic glider travels at a whopping 30,000km/h
- Strangest scientific discovery of 2018? Memory formation appears to be facilitated by the same mechanism as a viral infection
- Putin: The 'best New Year's gift to Russia', successful test of Avangard hypersonic glider
- Much of Greece covered in blanket of snow
- Unusual animal behaviour: 5 dogs attacked by lynx in Inuvik, Canada since late November
- Car falls into large sinkhole at intersection in Fort Worth, Texas
- Severe winter weather forecast for parts of US and Europe as the polar vortex splits into 3 pieces
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Snow blankets parts of the Texas desert - lowest overnight temperatures for 5 years
- Sun pillars and sun dogs seen in southeastern Manitoba, Canada
- Newfoundland rings in 2019 with up to 58 cm (22 inches) of snow
- Four skiers still missing after Norway avalanche
- Pajarito Ski Resort in New Mexico receives 3 feet of snow in 24 hours
- Alabama photographer captures 'upside-down rainbow'
- Spectacular mammatus clouds form over Sydney
- Trumpeting sounds heard in the skies of southwestern Quebec, Canada
- Snow on saguaros: Desert cities in US Southwest see freeze
- Dozens of dead birds found on road in Amarillo, Texas
- Death toll in Philippines floods, landslides rises to at least 122 (UPDATE)
- Three rivers suddenly turn blood red in Malawi and Indonesia
- CO2 claim of global warming empirically falsified
- 2018 was wettest year on record in over 2 dozen cities in the East, Midwest, including Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh
- Record rainfall was the story of 2018 weather in West Virginia
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Sex differences are real: Men more likely to die of brain cancer
- Las Vegas man gets the flu shot - one day later he's blind and paralyzed
- Flashback: Report finds promoting low-fat diets has had 'disastrous health consequences'
- U.S. Congressman Mark Green: More research 'definitely needs to be done' on vaccines
- Whole Foods pulls off elaborate five-year GMO labeling hoax; lies to customers and hopes nobody remembers
- Salmonella contaminated batch of rocket leaves prompts recall in France
- Former vegan converts to carnivore diet after spider bite-bourne infection
- The number one tool for improving your health this year: A glucometer
- New blood test helps predict (and prevent?) bipolar disorder
- Best of the Web: 'Bad advice': Group of doctors in Canada lobby to change Food Guide, calling for more meat and fat in diet and less carbs and sugar
- Plant hallucinogen Ayahuasca shows promise for diabetes treatment
- Only the tip of the iceberg: How toxins cause disease
- What foods are banned in Europe but not in the U.S.?
- How much does Big Pharma pay your doctor?
- Could nurturing your green thumb help you live to 100?
- Multimillion $ industry: Colonoscopy found to be far more 'dangerous and potentially deadly' than previously thought
- Acupuncture's largest and most all-encompassing channel is stimulated by a popular yoga pose
- Dr. David Perlmutter: A high-carb diet may lead to brain inflammation
- Blue light is causing the human eye to attack itself
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: My dismissal is scientific judicial murder
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Stupid' & 'lazy': The road to hell is paved with overly simplistic labels
- Addiction and a lack of purpose
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
Quote of the Day
The room being hung around with a collection of the portraits of remarkable men, among them were those of Bacon, Newton and Locke. Hamilton asked me who they were. I told him they were my trinity of the three greatest men the world had ever produced, naming them. He paused for some time: "The greatest man," said he, "that ever lived, was Julius Caesar."
~ Letter to Dr. Benjamin Rush
Recent Comments
When you realize that the CDC is nothing more than a publicly-traded non-governmental corporation, doesn't it make more sense? Yes, folks, they're...
Professor Trump examined Tesla’s papers and equipment, and wrote a report for the FBI stating nothing of national security significance was found...
The couldn't find any human targets to justify killing that day. (I bet at least one of those cops has already shot a person - that USED TO BE...
It's funny that mostly through comedy we can see the truth in an entertaining way.
Idiocracy...we haz it...
Comment: Notice the pointed reference to the US. Its track record for 'international cooperation' with Russia is abysmal.
And should the US ever decide to start acting like the civilized country it pretends to be, it would do well to start with William Browder, the criminal that stirred up all the trouble with Russia in the first place: