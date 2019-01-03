© Intercept



"I believe they are going to turn over Assange to the US government," Correa

told

RT in October.

Ecuador has begun a "Special Examination" of Julian Assange's asylum and citizenship as it looks to the IMF for a bailout, the whistleblowing site reports, with conditions including handing over the WikiLeaks founder.Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa tweeted an image of the letter he received from the State Comptroller General on December 19, which outlines the upcoming examination by the Direction National de Auditoria.Assange has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since he sought asylum there in 2012. He was granted Ecuadorian citizenship last December in a bid to protect him from being extradited to the US where he fears he faces secret charges for publishing US government cables and documents."Because of their hatred and persecution, we are the laughingstock of the world," Correa said of the audit.Assange's position has increasingly been under threat under Correa's successor, President Lenin Moreno, with Ecuadorian authorities restricting his internet access and visitors.