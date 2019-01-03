© Unknown

For news consumers, 2018 was the year that the US media went into Trump hysteria overdrive, repeatedly and erroneously predicting his imminent downfall. RT plunged headfirst into a year's worth of Trump obsession.The result of this year-long hyperventilating is now clear upon review: In 2018, CNN, MSNBC and other mainstream outlets took the American people for a ride. Even when California's wildfires grabbed headlines - or SNL put out Christmas skits - Trump and his allegedly doomed presidency remained the focus.RT's Ilya Petrenko relived the fond memories of 2018's Trump psychosis.